‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4′: Blackout Adds Zombies’ Blightfather Into the Mix

The team over at Treyarch continue to make changes to their latest Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 title to make it better, including their Battle Royale mode Blackout. With their latest set of tweaks, the Battle Royale experience is about to get a lot spicier because it’s getting the iconic Blightfather for players to go up against.

According to a recent post on Reddit from the studio, “For a limited time, the fearsome Blightfather has been transported from IX to haunt the Graveyard just south of the Asylum. Those of you who took him on during the Blackout Beta know he won’t go down without a fight – and the victors will be handsomely rewarded this time around. This event is now live in all Blackout playlists on all platforms, so keep an eye out for the red pillar of light for a chance to slay the Blightfather… or pick off those who dare try.”

The team also made a few changes to this mode’s stability, as well as adding new character missions as well. To check out what else is new in the latest patch, check out the Blackout portion below:

Playlist Updates

Blightfather added to all playlists.

100-Player Quads added to the Featured playlist.

Maximum players in Solo and Duos playlists changed to 88.

Character Missions

Zombies Chaos Storyline Character Missions now available (Bruno, Diego, Scarlett, and Shaw).

Increased drop rates of Character Mission items.

Weapons (Blackout Only)

Submachine Guns Increased muzzle velocity on all SMGs. This should provide more consistent gunfights when in SMG range, along with ensuring that SMGs perform as expected in their intended power band when compared to Assault Rifles in Blackout. Spitfire Reduced recoil.

Assault Rifles Rampart 17 Reduced ADS sway. Reduced recoil.

Tactical Rifles Auger DMR Increased re-center speed. We slowed down the re-center due to high performance in our Blackout beta, but have seen the AUGER slightly underperform since release. Slightly increased muzzle velocity. This should make for more predictable shots when firing at a moving target within the Auger’s intended ranges.

Swordfish Tightened the spread pattern. This should allow more shots to land on target at range.

Light Machine Guns While some players have found success with the LMGs in Blackout, they’re still being passed over by the large majority of players. These changes should help make LMGs more manageable when providing cover fire or engaging targets at range. Titan Increased re-center speed. Reduced re-center pattern offsets for more predictable recoil. VKM 750 Increased re-center speed. Reduced re-center pattern offsets. Hades Increased re-center speed. Reduced re-center pattern offsets.



Equipment (Blackout Only)

9-Bang Removed the 9-Bang from Blackout while we evaluate its place in the gameplay loop.

Concussion Grenade Increased throw distance. Increased stack count to 2.



​Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.