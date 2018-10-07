‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Blackout Will Be Capped at 120 FPS at Launch

The PC version of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will cap the Blackout battle royale mode at 120 fps, Treyarch announced.

In preparation for the battle royale mode’s release on the PC, Treyarch capped the framerate in the beta at 90 fps during beta tests to monitor performance and stability, a post on Reddit from the developers said. Saying that the framerate was set at a lower cap to allow for the overall game mode itself to be tested first instead of the framerate potential, Treyarch said that it’s happy with the end result but that an increased fps cap will still be rolled out slowly.

“We’ve come a long way since the Beta, thanks to all your feedback, but we still want to roll things out carefully,” the post said. “Since the framerate affects the load on the servers, we want to ensure that the game delivers a great playable experience for everyone who dives in those first moments.”

Moving onto the current plan for the PC product’s launch, Treyarch said that the game mode will be capped at 120 fps, at least in the beginning. After ensuring that the game launches with each player finding stable matches, the goal is to then raise the fps cap once again to 144. Once server stability is assessed again, Treyarch will allow players to choose an uncapped framerate in Blackout, a setting planned to be released in the first few days. Zombies and the multiplayer game mode, on the other hand, will have uncapped framerates from the beginning.

The post also announced that PC players who have already purchased Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will be able to start pre-loading the game early ahead of its October 12th release. Included in the post about the framerate settings at launch was an announcement that PC players can begin pre-loading the game on October 9th, three days before its official release date.

Outside of the PC version, Treyarch has been working on the Blackout game mode overall as the game approaches its full release. One of the changes planned has to do with the revive mechanic in Blackout. While players could revive their teammates relatively quickly in the Blackout beta, the revive mechanic will reportedly take “twice as long” to complete in Blackout’s full launch.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 releases on October 12th.