‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Blackout Changes Includes 9-Bang Removal Compensation

The latest update is now live for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and since the team decided to remove the 9-Bang from their Battle Royale mode Blackout, a few changes were in order. A small buff to the HB50, and a change to the concussion grenade, Treyarch outlined the latest tweaks to the online mode.

“[In] Blackout, we’ve tweaked the performance of the Paladin sniper rifle and the Concussion Grenade, and we’ll continue to monitor the effectiveness of all weapons and Equipment for future balance passes. Jump in and let us know how they feel,” said Treyarch in their latest Reddit update.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The changes comes shortly after the news that the Nuketown map would be arriving once more on November 13 for PlayStation 4 players, and then a week later for Xbox One and PC. As for the Blackout mode, below are the full patch notes for what’s new in the world of Battle Royale:

Weapons Paladin HB50 Slightly increased damage to reduce headshots required to take out an enemy equipped with Level 3 Armor and 200 Health from a Trauma Kit. Enemies were escaping these fights with 4 Health, so we’re bumping the damage just enough to cover that gap.

Equipment Concussion Grenade Players can now change stances after being hit with a Concussion Grenade. While players will still be slowed and overall disoriented, they’ll now have new opportunities to get back to the fight. With the removal of the 9-Bang from Blackout, we’ve added a scaled-back white flash screen effect to the Concussion Grenade, and will monitor the performance of these balance changes closely.

Character Missions Changed the descriptions of Character Mission Items to clarify the unlock requirements per playlist (Solo, Duos, or Quads).



Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. The full patch notes can be seen here, as well as more news about what’s been removed, what’s been fixed, and how the latest Call of Duty title is performing sales-wise over at our Game Hub.

Thoughts on the latest update? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below!