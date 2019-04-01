‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Blackout Free-To-Play For The Month of April

Today, developer Treyarch and publisher Activision finally revealed Alcatraz, which will be a brand-new Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout map that will drop tomorrow — if you’re on PS4 that is, which gets all Call of Duty content early. The map is being pitched as a smaller map where zombies roam the prison’s halls and where close-combat is encouraged and sometimes forced. Sounds cool, right? Well, if you don’t have Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, but want to try out the new map, you can starting tomorrow. Because starting tomorrow Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout will be free-to-play until April 30, providing players ample opportunity to get in the game’s battle royale mode and test it out.

That said, while Blackout will be free-to-play across all platforms, you’ll still need an Xbox Live or PlayStation Plus subscription to access it if you’re on PS4 and Xbox One.

Lock it down 🔒 Take no prisoners on the new Blackout map, Alcatraz, available tomorrow on PS4, other platforms to follow. #BlackOps4 pic.twitter.com/jN1xTeNZwS — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) April 1, 2019

As you may know, this isn’t the first time Blackout has been free-to-play, but it’s for sure the longest period. A month is not only enough time to test out the game, but to get your fill of it as well. In other words, you can experience and get your fill of Call of Duty’s first-ever battle royale mode without even spending a penny. Of course, if you get hooked, you’ll need to dish out money for the full game after April 30.

The fact that the mode is going free for so long suggests that either its player base has dipped substantially the past couple of months, or it’s possible Treyarch is trying out the model in anticipation of making it free-to-play in the future.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, media, and information on the popular first-person shooter, click here.

