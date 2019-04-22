Fan Favorite ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Blackout Mode Returning Tomorrow

Earlier this month — April 19 to be exact — Treyarch, without warning, removed Hot Pursuit from Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, one of the game’s most popular Blackout modes. As you may know, Treyarch has been adding and removing featured limited time modes without warning, leaving a lot of fans unhappy when they boot up the game to see the mode they’ve been playing gone. However, the most notable backlash ensued when Hot Pursuit was removed from the game to make way for Hardcore Quads.

That all said, today, Treyarch announced the popular mode is coming back to the game, and coming back soon. More specifically, tomorrow, Hot Pursuit will be added back into the hopper.

“Hot Pursuit will be back tomorrow,” writes Treyarch over on Reddit. “We brought back Hardcore Blackout for fans of the mode and to give new players a chance to try it out during Free Access this month, and we’ll continue to keep Blackout fresh with rotating LTMs in addition to the core playlists.”

For those that don’t know: Hot Pursuit is a limited-time Blackout mode introduced with Operation Grand Heist. The mode is themed around cops and robbers and is much more vehicle-centric than vanilla Blackout. Games in the mode also move faster because the collapse speed is increased, as well as collapse damage. Meanwhile, there’s also a respawn mechanic that allows players to respawn at the end of any given collapse as long as one teammate is still alive.

As mentioned above, the mode is arguably the most popular limited-time Blackout mode in the game, so fans are very excited it’s back.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, media, and information on the popular first-person shooter, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of it by clicking right here.

