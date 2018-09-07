It Takes 5 Minutes To Cross Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s Blackout Map

According to GameInformer, it will take, roughly, five minutes to cross Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s Blackout map from its two farthest away points. In other words, some parts of the map may not even take five minutes to cross.

In their cover story, GameInformer says that it takes about 5 minutes to sprint from the furthest point of the map to the opposite side. #Blackout — Call of Duty News • charlieINTEL.com (@charlieINTEL) September 5, 2018

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fornite’s

It’s also worth pointing out that Blackout features a more robust vehicle offering than Fortnite, meaning that you can cross its map even quicker than you can cross the map in Fortnite.

Given Call of Duty’s heritage of being a fast-paced, action-packed shooter, a slightly smaller map that packs in more action into a more condensed area isn’t very surprising. And to be honest, the map still looks pretty darn big (check it out for yourself here).

Nonetheless, some players weren’t very pleased by the news:

That’s terrible….that actually just ruined my hype — 𝐹𝒶𝓁𝓁𝓁𝑒𝓃 𝒜𝓃𝑔𝑒𝓁 (@BrysonBarpenter) September 5, 2018

What’s the point of vehicles if I can just run across the map in 5 minutes? — 𝐹𝒶𝓁𝓁𝓁𝑒𝓃 𝒜𝓃𝑔𝑒𝓁 (@BrysonBarpenter) September 5, 2018

Idk about that, seems a bit fast — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Miles Greenough 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Vespeso_) September 5, 2018

I’m sorry whats the point of Vehicles then? lmfao. — 𝖅𝖊𝖙𝖍𝖔 萧条 (@ItsZetho) September 5, 2018

Doesn’t sound like it’s actually that big of a map — Brandon (@Sniper_Brandoh) September 5, 2018

5 minutes can’t be accurate. Unless you have some type of mechanical legs or something. If it takes 5 minutes to cross the whole map, I’ll be disappointed. I’m guessing a helicopter ride would take like 20 seconds than? Lol — #TGX (@_Trinity_GX) September 5, 2018

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is poised to release via PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 12. Before then, a beta for the game’s aforementioned Blackout mode is poised to arrive next week.

For more news, information, and media on all things Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and its highly-anticipated Blackout mode, click here.

And in case you missed it, yesterday Activision and Treyarch revealed the first gameplay trailer of Blackout, and naturally, it looks pretty intense. You can view it here.