Rumor: ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Blackout Adding Fan-Favorite Character

It looks like Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s battle royale mode Blackout is getting ready to add a fan-favorite character. Following the game’s most recent patch on PlayStation 4, players of the game have reportedly been seeing The Replacer featured on the main menu screen. More specifically, an in-game model of The Replacer. Of course, this hasn’t been confirmed, but it’s being reported by numerous players, who also have evidence to back up their claims.

The screen in question shows playable characters from the games various modes, including Blackout. And at the time of publishing, The Replacer isn’t available for any mode in the game, nor has he been announced, yet here he is on the menu screen:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Given that there’s a helicopter featured in the shot, many believe the character will be added to the game’s Blackout mode. Obviously, this is just speculation, but speculation is all we got right now, as no further details on the character’s possible appearance have surfaced.

For those that don’t know: The Replacer was introduced back with the first Call of Duty: Black Ops game via a promotional trailer. And ever since, he has popped up every now and again in multiple Call of Duty promotional trailers, including for Black Ops 4.

Of course, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt. While the leak is certainly legit, who knows what it means. It looks obvious that The Replacer is being added to the game, but at the moment it’s impossible to know in what capacity. And for the moment, both Activision and Treyarch have declined to comment on the development,

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port, which seems unlikely at this point. For more coverage on the popular first-person shooter, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the game by clicking right here.

Source: Reddit via CharlieIntel

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Shazam! early reactions and we are breaking down the epic Avengers: Endgame trailer! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!