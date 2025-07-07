Pokemon Go Teases New Mega Evolutions, Paradox Pokemon, and More Coming Soon

Pokemon Go celebrated its 9th anniversary on July 6th, and we’re officially now in year 10 for the mobile game. That’s an incredible length of time for any game, let alone a mobile one, but Pokemon Go has managed to continue on thanks to a steady stream of stuff adapted from the mainline games, as well as original content. We already have a good idea of what to expect throughout the rest of the current season, but Niantic has now provided a glimpse at things to come throughout the rest of 2025, and possibly into next year.

This look into the future arrives thanks to a piece of anniversary art created for the game. Pokemon Go‘s yearly anniversary art usually provides an early glimpse at plans for the upcoming year, though sometimes plans change and things get pushed back further. Regardless, there are some interesting things to see in this new artwork, including some recent additions to the game. Crowned Sword Zacian and Crowned Shield Zamazenta both feature prominently, as does Gimmighoul who just got a lot of attention during the anniversary event. There are a lot of other big things not currently in the game as well.

niantic’s newly released art for pokemon go’s ninth anniversary

Multiple new Pokemon can be seen in the anniversary art. Most notably, it appears Paradox Pokemon will be making their debut at some point in the near future. Both Great Tusk and Iron Treads can be seen, which are Paradox Pokemon both inspired by Donphan. Mega Metagross also appears, which is a big deal given that it’s one of the last of the current Mega Evolutions that has yet to make its debut in Pokemon Go. With Pokemon Legends: Z-A seemingly adding a bunch of new Mega Evolutions later this year, it seems Niantic could have plans to finish up the current batch. Of course, that still leaves the two Mega Mewtwo forms still unaccounted for!

One aspect of the anniversary art generating a lot of discussion is the watch tech worn by a Trainer standing near Mega Metagross in the back left. A little word balloon can be seen pointing to the Trainer’s watch, with a thumbs up icon. It’s impossible to say what this tease is for right now, but fans are speculating that it could be some kind of hint at remote trading, or some new way of interacting with other players.

Hopefully Pokemon Go will have a lot to look forward to as we begin the trek towards the 10th anniversary. The game has evolved and changed quite a bit since launching in 2016, with a lot of content added to keep players invested. It looks like we can expect more of that over the next year, and while we don’t know when we’ll see any of this new content, it’s possible we could learn more during the Pokemon Presents livestream set to take place on July 22nd.

