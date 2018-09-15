Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 ‘Blackout’ Beta Now Available on Xbox One

Good news for Xbox One players looking to try out the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 take on the Battle Royale craze. ‘Blackout’ is the name of the new mode added to the game and the beta, which has been live for other platforms at an earlier date, is now officially live on Xbox One.

At this time, the Blackout beta is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC players to enjoy as the team continues to make changes to the newly added mode based upon player feedback. From armor nerfs, to methods coming soon to prevent teamkills, the Blackout mode needs YOUR help to make it the best it can be before it launches in October.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Treyarch recently opened up about changes that have already been applied thus far over on Reddit. You can read their full outline of changes on the original thread right here, as well as implemented tweaks already live below:

General Beta now live on Xbox One and PC, currently with up to 80 maximum players per match

Miscellaneous: Multiple fixes for “Game Session Has Ended” errors. We continue to find and fix these issues on a case-by-case basis. Multiple fixes for collision and players getting stuck on the map Additional improvements to stats both behind the scenes and for Merits Per Action Various Killcam bug fixes Fixed a bug that caused multiple players to spawn in the Staging Area in the same spot Fixes for players not properly entering the downed state when involved in mid-air helicopter crashes

Game Tuning: Collapse: Increased the damage players take inside the collapsed area of the map Wingsuit: Players can no longer gain altitude at high speed Pulling up from a steep dive now takes slightly longer Supply Drops: Cargo plane now has increased health and cannot be damaged by bullets



To check out what changes are still on the way, you can check out our previous coverage here. As for when the game releases, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 drops on October 12th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players.