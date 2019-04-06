‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Now Has a Combat Record for Tracking Stats

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 players now have a new way to take a comprehensive look at their stats for everything from the success with different weapon attachments to the number of times they’ve used a certain Scorestreak. Treyarch announced recently that it’s released “a full suite of Combat Record stats” both online and within the Call of Duty Companion App so players can see how they’re doing between their matches or whenever a quick stat check is needed.

The Call of Duty Companion App still has the same features as before that tracked basic stats like kill-death ratios, how players stacked up against their friends, and provided tips for improving, but it’s now got several new functions after the April 4th update. Combat Records tracked through the app now keep up with several new categories like the individual weapons players use, how they do with Specialist weapons, and success on different maps. Within those categories, individual stats like wins, kills, damage, deaths, and more are tracked.

Combat Records have been a staple part of Black Ops games for a while now to give players a way to track their progress and performance, though the feature was missing in Black Ops 4 until now. The game gave a brief rundown of players’ abilities, though a vocal portion of the players lamented the fact that an in-depth Combat Record wasn’t present. Shifting the stats to a mobile platform, Treyarch said, is an “on-the-go solution.”

In today’s #BlackOps4 update, we’ve got details on Combat Record, an update to healing in Barebones, improvements for Alcatraz and #AncientEvil, and more. Read on: https://t.co/wwcMsW6Vhe pic.twitter.com/bEuLpko7e8 — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) April 4, 2019

“Providing Combat Record on mobile and web brings the stats that players want to the platform where they will get the most use out of them without taking time away from playing the game, so you can check your stats quickly and easily on your phone, tablet, or PC between matches,” Treyarch said. “This new Combat Record is an on-the-go solution that we hope our stats-loving fans will enjoy, and we’d like to thank our partners at Activision for helping to make this a reality.”

A Combat Record was also promised to Black Ops 4 players shortly after the game released, though it’s just now been added. Treyarch apologized for that and said the promise was a miscommunication on its part.

“One last item worth covering: early on, we made a mistake when we said ‘Combat Record’ would be coming shortly after launch when describing the launch of additional stats coming to the game the following week,” Treyarch said. “That was a miscommunication on our part, and that’s on us. For that, we apologize sincerely to the community.”

