‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Dark Matter Camo Returns

It’s almost time to dive back into the battlefield once more with Call of Duty: Black Ops 4! For long-time fans of the franchise, the return of old favourites can be exciting and for those that were fans of the Dark Matter Camo, we’ve got some good news!

The beloved camo style first made its grand debut back in the previous Black Ops entry – 3 – and was issued as a reward for successfully playing through all of the in-game challenges. Though it’s not a tradition that has carried over since the beginning of the Black Ops franchise, it was still a reward that many desired and to see it make its way back into the game is exciting for those that really want that shiny loot.

How it works, according to Charlie Intel, is that one Dark Matter Camo skin can be unlocked per weapon but all of the previous camos must be unlocked first. Each set has a unique list of challenges accompanied to it in order to earn it, making players more focused on their game while adding an entirely new level of challenge into the mix.

Once players unlock the Gold version for all weapon types, then the Dark Matter Camo will be available to use on a player’s weapon of choice.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 releases on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC October 12th, just this week! For more about the game itself before hopping into that lobby:

“Black Ops is back! Featuring gritty, grounded, fluid Multiplayer combat, the biggest Zombies offering ever with three full undead adventures at launch, and Blackout, where the universe of Black Ops comes to life in one massive battle royale experience featuring the largest map in Call of Duty history, signature Black Ops combat, characters, locations and weapons from the entire Black Ops series.”