‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Day-One Update Now Live

The day-one patch for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 has reportedly gone live for those who already have the new game.

Sharing the information on the Black Ops 4 subreddit, a user who says they have the physical version of the game posted to say that the update went live on Wednesday. Recent reports indicated that those who have the game on a disc would have to download a 50GB patch before they could access the game’s features, and the Redditor’s breakdown patch indicates that that’s indeed the case.

According to the post, there were actually two updates that needed downloading before the game could be accessed. The base game started with 43GB with a 17GB patch downloaded after inserting the disc. The user said that approximately 20 minutes after that, a patch just over 50GB was downloaded to bring the final file size up to 54.5GB.

Though the patch is live for those who somehow got early copies of the game, that doesn’t mean that all of the features are available yet. Not every part of the game is accessible yet, at least not at the time that the user created the post, and the game still said that it wasn’t ready after downloading the updates.

Disconnecting from the Internet did allow the game to be booted up, but there weren’t many surprised to be found, according to a quick glance by the user with the physical disc. There weren’t any new weapons aside from the ones that Treyarch had already teased in the past with two sniper rifles, two light machine guns, a pistol, and a knife added, but the paint shop and emblem editor features are indeed in the game to let players customize their experience. The Blackout game mode was also locked after the update to prevent it from being accessed, and the Zombies game mode hadn’t yet been explored at the time the post was created.

For those who played the multiplayer beta, the user reported that the guns felt mostly the same as they did before after playing some matches. Playing against bots also revealed that armor now has a health bar, a feature that Treyarch said would be added to the Blackout game mode and now appears to be in the multiplayer component as well.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 releases for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 12th, and the full post about the day-one patch can be seen here.