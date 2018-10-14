Treyarch Improves ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Spawn Points

The first wave of changes for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 has already gone out with Treyarch fixing some problematic spawn points in the Domination multiplayer game mode.

Domination is a staple game mode in the Call of Duty franchise, but it’s also a mode where players are more likely to experience spawn camping compared to other modes. With an odd number of command points needing to be captured in Domination, players will know roughly where players will spawn and can rack up easy kills if they figure out the exact spawn areas. That’s already happened in Black Ops 4, players calling out this game’s spawn camping as particularly frustrating, but Treyarch took notice and adjusted the spawns.

Sharing a community update on Reddit for the game’s launch weekend, Treyarch shared a list of what had changed in Black Ops 4 since the game first launched on Friday. Included in the changes were some tweaks that pertained to multiplayer, one of which specifically dealt with Domination spawns.

“Improved spawn balancing in Domination, which should alleviate some of the issues people have reported,” Treyarch said in the community update. “The system has some new capabilities to reduce the frequency of spawn flipping (also a commonly requested change), and that comes with new challenges in striking the right balance between less flipping and less trapping. This is a first step, and we expect it to take a few iterations to achieve the right balance.”

The Domination change was the most detailed part of the list with that issue being one that players were vocal about since the game released, but Treyarch also fixed an issue with the Create-a-Class system that prevented the use of an extra attachment. It also changed the Specialist Torque’s Razor Wire so that it wouldn’t kick people from Hardcore mods any longer.

“Torque’s Razor Wire will no longer deal damage to the player or teammates in Hardcore,” the announcement explained. “No more getting kicked for inadvertent team kills.”

Players have been discussing the spawn points in Black Ops 4’s Domination mode since the game released, so it’s not surprising that Treyarch has already taken actions to fix the problem. Posting within the game’s subreddit, one highly-voted post showed that a player got the Play of the Game honor by eliminating two opponents, dying, and being able to respawn right in front of another enemy.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is now available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.