Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Event Starts Next Week Ahead of New Zombies Chapter

Treyarch is hosting a special event in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 for the Fourth of July, and whether you celebrate that holiday or not, you’ll be able to benefit from the event. There’s a free Ultra Weapon Bribe on waiting for each player during the event, that product being a new type of loot box Treyarch recently unveiled. If that doesn’t interest you, you’ve still got whatever else will be accompanying the event to look forward to as well as the upcoming continuation of the Zombies saga that’s been unfolding.

Announcing its plans for the Fourth of July event in a post on Reddit, Treyarch said every player who participates in the event will be able to earn one of these Ultra Weapon Bribes for free. This new loot box is still filled with randomized guns, but it does have the perk of guaranteeing players that they’ll get a weapon they don’t already own. You’ll also get two regular Reserve Cases with the Ultra Weapon Bribe that you’ll unlock through the Contraband system in Tuesday’s event, Treyarch said.

“We’re kicking off our ‘Fourth of July’ limited-time special event in the Contraband stream on Tuesday for all platforms, featuring a new earnable Ultra Weapon Bribe,” Treyarch said in its post. “As a reminder, Ultra Weapon Bribes will reward players with a new ranged Black Market weapon and two Reserve Cases. If you already own a variant of all Black Market weapons, Ultra Weapon Bribes will award an additional weapon variant.”

In a previous post, Treyarch announced the new Ultra Weapon Bribe and explained how it would work.

“In an upcoming update, we’ll introduce the new Ultra Weapon Bribe that will first reward a Black Market weapon that you don’t own,” Treyarch said previously. “Once you own any variant (base version, MKII, etc.) of all Black Market weapons in the game, Ultra Weapon Bribes will then reward a MKII Weapon, Mastercraft, or other variant that you haven’t unlocked yet.”

Beyond that update, the Aether story in Zombies is returning the following week for PlayStation 4 players first. The trailer above previews what’s to come before the “Alpha Omega” chapter launches on July 9th.

“The next chapter in the Black Ops 4 Zombies saga launches alongside our fifth Operation with “Alpha Omega” starting July 9th on PS4,” Treyarch said. “Watch the new story trailer and get ready to rejoin Nikolai, Richtofen, Dempsey, and Takeo as the Aether story returns.”