‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Halloween Items Now Available for All

The Black Market first returned to Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 last week, but only for PlayStation 4 users. Now with the latest update live on all systems, it’s time for Xbox One and PC users to get in on the fun – including the limited-time Halloween items!

It’s late October, and you know what that means… our #BlackOps4 Halloween Event is now live across all platforms!



Get out there and earn spooky new seasonal cosmetics in the Black Market, and unlock exclusive rewards in the Halloween Calling event in the Zombies Barracks. pic.twitter.com/vBmRjz8wqw — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) October 27, 2018

For a limited time only, the below Halloween items are available to unlock and they are perfect for those looking for a slightly “spookier” flare (Courtesy of our sister site over at GameSpot):

According to the studio’s most recent blog post, “Our free Halloween Event content stream goes live across all platforms, adding a time-limited second stream to the Black Market with spooky seasonal cosmetics to unlock! Get out there and show off your favorite new loot, just in time for All Hallow’s Eve.”

So says Treyarch, here’s what that means for players:

Specialists Outfits – Cool customization content built around themes for all Specialists in-game; you can even mix and match the look of your character within outfit sets.

– Cool customization content built around themes for all Specialists in-game; you can even mix and match the look of your character within outfit sets. Tags / Gestures – Whether you’re taunting opponents or celebrating a victory, Tags and Gestures are a perfect way to express yourself in the game.

Everything above will allow players to show off their style in both Blackout and the Multiplayer mode. The team also added in their update, “The Contraband stream in the Black Market provides a progression path to earn the items you want simply by playing the game. That means a ton of new ways to show off your personal style. Contraband items will be delivered through seasonal Operations, with each Operation delivering a new batch of content every couple of months.”

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is available now on Xbox One, PS4, and PC. Happy Halloween!