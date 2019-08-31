Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Hot Pursuit is Back in Blackout on All Platforms

With it being a three-day weekend in the US due to the Labor Day holiday, Treyarch decided to celebrate by bringing a few goodies to Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. Not only is it a 2XP weekend in Nuketown, but the devs have also brought in one of the most popular Limited Time Modes for players to enjoy all weekend. That’s right, Hot Pursuit is back once again, and it looks like all players will be able to dive in as it is available across all platforms.

“We know just how much people love to play Hot Pursuit and Alcatraz, and while we try to keep them both featured as often as possible, we also have a ton of players who can’t get enough of Blackout’s other LTMs as well, including Ambush and Pandemic,” Treyarch said in a post on the game’s subreddit.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“In the interest of keeping matchmaking times low and player counts high, we’ll continue to swap in new and returning LTMs from time to time in the Featured Playlist slot. After all, keeping things fresh and interesting is why we run limited-time modes. We’re happy to run Hot Pursuit and Alcatraz simultaneously this week so everyone can party up and get wild during the long weekend, so get out there and show us what you’ve got.”

In addition to both Hot Pursuit and Alkatraz being available, the “Heatwave” Contraband event will be continuing through the long weekend as well. “As an added bonus, you’ll unlock additional rewards as our new “Heatwave” Contraband event continues through 10AM PT Tuesday, culminating in an earnable Ultra Weapon Bribe at Tier 15,” reads the post. “Remember to jump into Zombies every day for that extra Daily Tier Skip!”

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more on the popular Call of Duty installment, including how details about Aether Story’s final chapter will be revealed soon, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Are you excited to play Hot Pursuit all weekend long in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4? What other Limited Time Modes do you find enjoyable? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!