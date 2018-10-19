‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Adds Leaderboard Support

Last week, we reported on Activision and Treyarch’s announcement that it was planning to add leaderboard support to Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 sometime this week.

Well, today, it fulfilled that announcement, and has added the fan-requested feature to the game with the newest update: 1.03.

Leaderboards are live in Black Ops 4 with the new patch update. //t.co/hsw02lmRmA pic.twitter.com/aimcbhuirV — Call of Duty News • charlieINTEL.com (@charlieINTEL) October 19, 2018

However, fans aren’t particularly impressed with the support that has been added. More specifically, fans have responded rather negatively to the development because while leaderboard support has been added, it only shows stats of your friends, and not global states.

So, if you were wondering how you come in against the best players in each mode, well you won’t be privy to that information, unless of course your friends list is populated with full-time and pro players.

At the time of writing this, neither Treyarch nor Activision have divulged when leaderboard support will come with global stats, but it will presumably come in a future update.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment, there has been no word of a Nintendo Switch release, and no reason to expect such a port at this point.

“Black Ops is back! Featuring gritty, grounded, fluid Multiplayer combat, the biggest Zombies offering ever with three full undead adventures at launch, and Blackout, where the universe of Black Ops comes to life in one massive battle royale experience.

“Multiplayer raises the bar, delivering the most thrilling grounded combat experience yet with a focus on tactical gameplay and player choice.Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 delivers the biggest Day 1 Zombies offering ever with three full experiences at launch: IX, Voyage of Despair, and Blood of the Dead. In Blackout, Black Ops comes to life in one massive battle royale experience, combining Black Ops signature combat and the biggest map in Call of Duty history.”