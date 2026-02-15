AAA $60 Xbox Game Available for Just $3 Right Now

Right now, on the Microsoft Store, there is an AAA Xbox game available for $3 that normally costs $60. In other words, it is 95% off, but only until February 25. The game in question is an Xbox One game, which means this deal is available for not just Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users, via backward compatibility, but also anyone whose primary console is still the Xbox One, which is many in various markets across the world. Obviously, because the deal is limited to the Microsoft Store, it is limited to digital copies of said game.

For the next 11 days, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X users can more specifically claim Firaxis Games and 2K Games’ turn-based strategy game, XCOM 2, a sequel to 2012’s XCOM: Enemy Unknown, one of the all-time great tactics games, which rebooted one of the all-time great tactics series, XCOM. The successor game wasn’t quite as good as its predecessor, but still one of the best strategy games of its year, 2016, as evidenced by its 88 on Metacritic. It also earned a nomination for Best Strategy game at The Game Awards that year, but lost to fellow Firaxis release, Civilization VI.

One of the Xbox One’s Best Tactics Games

With an 88 on Metacritic, XCOM 2 is one of the best tactics games of the second half of the 2010s and one of the best tactics games on Xbox One. Suffice to say, $3 for it is a great deal, especially when you consider how much content it offers. The 2016 game takes roughly 30 to 50 hours to beat, depending on how much you engage with the side content. However, completionists will need more like 80 to 90 hours with the strategy game.

First Game Not So Cheap

While XCOM 2 is down from $60 to $3 right now, the first game is not. It is currently at its full $40 asking price on the Microsoft Store. That said, the narrative connection between the two is minimal. In fact, no matter what you do in the first game, the canon is that you failed. In this sense, there’s no need to play the first game in order to play the second. And while the former is rated higher, it is because it was first and earlier. They are essentially the same game, so you’re not missing out on much by going straight to the second game. That said, if $3 is too steep for you, there is a new free RPG on Xbox Series X now available.

