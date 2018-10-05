‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Mod Support Being Considered

While Treyarch has been a fan of modding in the past, it’s never really made that feature a part of the game. Sure, Call of Duty: Black Ops III got its fair share, but nothing that got fully integrated into the game. However, a new report from Dexerto suggests that we could be seeing a big change for Black Ops 4.

While nothing has been made official yet, a tweet from Treyarch’s PC team indicates that it could be looking into modding options, although they won’t be available immediately when the game launches in less than two weeks.

The fan asked, “Thank you one last question I know you probably are busy but how is mod tools looking like ?” To which Treyarch responded, “We’ve repeatedly commented on our huge fandom for the mod community, and it’s something we’ll be looking at, but won’t be at launch.”

Treyarch does have Beenox, the studio behind previously released Spider-Man games like Shattered Dimensions and Edge of Time, on board to help specifically with the PC version, so having a few folks devoted to helping modders create new content for the game wouldn’t be a bad idea. And on top of that, there’s a lot more that Black Ops 4 can do with modding, between its traditional multiplayer and its Battle Royale-based Blackout mode.

You can see the tweet for yourself below, though there are no further comments as to when fans can expect the modding support to be added. More than likely, we’ll see something either in time for the holidays this year, or in early 2019.

We’ve repeatedly commented on our huge fandom for the mod community, and it’s something we’ll be looking at, but won’t be at launch. — TreyarchPC (@TreyarchPC) September 30, 2018

But it’s good news for the Call of Duty community in general, not to mention some even better news for those of you that were going to pursue the PC version. As we’ve mentioned in the past, Treyarch and Beenox have been working diligently to make the PC version the fastest-running of the three that are released, and have even gone as far as to set its launch up with the Battle.net service, instead of the traditional game store circles. So we’ll have to see how the final game pans out.

One fan did note, “As long as it doesn’t take 2 years this time.” More than likely, Treyarch has a more expedient timetable set up. We’ll see what they announce soon.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 releases on October 12 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

(Hat tip to Dexerto for the scoop!)