Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s Multiplayer Will Be Playable At E3 2018

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 multiplayer will be playable at E3 2018.

The news comes via a wave of emails Activision sent out to a variety of Call of Duty community members, which served as invitations to come to the Los Angeles show and play the hotly-anticipated title.

However, while said emails specify that multiplayer will be playable, there is no mention of zombies or Blackout.

As you can see via ry_guy_96‘s tweet, not only will Call of Duty fans be able to play the game and its multiplayer, they will have the chance to meet some of the devs from Treyarch, hangout, and talk about some of their favorite 360 no-scopes.

It’s worth noting that Activision hasn’t yet announced any specific details about its E3 2018 plans, however, with the show less than two weeks away, said plans should be divulged soon. Hopefully when they are, how much of the multiplayer will be playable will also be revealed.

In addition to being present on the show floor, it’s safe to assume Acitivison and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will make an appearance on Sony’s press conference stage, which it has been doing regularly for the past few years since it jumped ship from Microsoft marketing to buddy up with PlayStation’s marketing team.

Sony’s conference is scheduled for June 11, 6 p.m. PT. Expect to see more of the game there, as well elsewhere throughout the show.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is poised to release on October 12th via the PS4, PC, and Xbox One. As you may know, the 12th is a bit sooner than the series usually ships, and many are speculating this is a result of it wanting to get out of the way of Red Dead Redemption 2, which hits later that month on the 26th.

For more information, tidbits, and media on the upcoming Call of Duty title, be sure to check out all of our previous coverage of the game — including the return of Nuketown, a beta date leak, and the size of its upcoming battle-royale mode Blackout — by clicking here.