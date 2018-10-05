‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Multiplayer Map List Revealed With Two Sneak Peeks

There’s been a lot of talk about just how many multiplayer maps will be included when Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 launches next week. After all, we already know that three Zombies campaigns will be included; and the Blackout map was given a good run during its beta last month.

Good news, players. It looks like we’ll have a lot of room to run around in multiplayer matches in just a few days. A full list of maps for the game has been revealed by Charlie Intel, and you’ll be able to choose from the following 14 selections:

Frequency: A covert listening station deep in the mountainous region of Hunan Province is being used to track strategic targets across the globe.

Contraband: Surveillance of an international arms smuggling operation has uncovered this shipping hub on a remote, uncharted island off the coast of Colombia.

Seaside: An anti-government protest in this quaint coastal Spanish town grew out of control and forced a military shutdown.

Payload: A defensive ICBM launch facility deep in an Icelandic mountain range has been infiltrated by hostile forces attempting to steal a nuclear warhead.

Hacienda: A lavish vineyard estate situated on a quiet lake in the Spanish countryside, home to a high-ranking crime syndicate boss.

Gridlock: A Japanese metropolis whose city center has been jammed up by a bank heist gone wrong.

Arsenal: Hostile covert ops on a manufacturing facility of a powerful North American military defense contractor means someone may have stolen the keys to the castle.

Icebreaker: A long lost Nuclear submarine in the Arctic houses a uranium supply which a Russian unit has come to salvage.

Morocco: Rebels in a small Moroccan village are using government military supply planes as target practice as they fly over the surrounding Sahara Desert.

Militia: Anti-government extremists backed covertly by a Russian cell are stockpiling weaponry in a remote region of Alaskan wilderness near the Bearing Strait.

Jungle: Black Ops Flashback – The heat is on as Cold War forces collide in the sweltering depths of the Vietnam jungle.

Slums: Black Ops Flashback – Street battles rage in head to head heat through the center of a run down Panama neighborhood.

Firing Range: Black Ops Flashback – US Forces gear up for red team/blue team combat exercises in this Guantanamo Bay military base.

Summit: Black Ops Flashback – Cold War surveillance is at its peak above the clouds in the mountaintop listening post in the Ural Mountains.

On top of that, Treyarch, the developers behind Black Ops 4, revealed two more sneak peeks of multiplayer stages within the game, which you can see below.

First up is the return of the Slums map that originally debuted in the first Black Ops II. This is one of four remastered maps within the game, and, as you can see, there’s a lot of room to run around.

And there’s room for a new map as well, with a new look at Militia. It’s a pretty sizable map as well, and looks like a lot of fun.

— Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) October 4, 2018

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will release on October 12 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.