Call of Duty: Black Ops 4′ Multiplayer-Only Release Available Now For PC

While Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 has become a proven success for Activision selling millions of copies over the past couple of months, there are some players that are getting the game simply for the multiplayer options, and not so much the Zombies campaigns. And for those types of players, there’s a new version available now for a lower price.

Activision has announced the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Battle Edition, which is available exclusively on Battle.net for the low price of $29.99. With it, you’ll get the iconic multiplayer mode that you’ve come to expect from the series, as well as the Blackout Battle Royale mode.

“Delivering the ultimate value, the Black Ops 4 Battle Edition features the iconic Multiplayer mode and Blackout battle royale mode of Black Ops 4 in one package for a limited time introductory price from Battle.net of $29.99,” the company noted in its press release.

“Since launch, the response on Black Ops 4 from the PC community has been fantastic, and the game has continued to drive strong engagement with players,” said Rob Schonfeld, Senior Vice President, Global Digital and Mobile Commerce at Activision. “The Black Ops 4 Battle Edition is a great way to bring even more new players into the game and allow them to jump into the incredibly fun Multiplayer and Blackout modes which fans have loved so much since day one.”

Those of you who want the Zombies mode can still purchase the full game for $59.99, which features the three main campaigns, along with potential new ones that will be introduced by Treyarch over the next few months. Exclusive content will also be offered through the Black Ops Pass as well.

“The release of the Battle Edition kicks-off a packed December calendar featuring themed holiday events, new personalization items, and a variety of free content coming to players. The Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Battle Edition is available exclusively on the Battle.net Shop at a special introductory price of $29.99 now through January 6, 2019, after which the price becomes $39.99 SRP. Zombies mode is not included in the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Battle Edition,” the company continued.

So if it’s multiplayer you want — and none of the other stuff — this could be the edition for you. You can purchase it here.

No word yet if the Battle Edition will be offered on other platforms, but we’ll see what happens over the next few weeks!

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.