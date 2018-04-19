Rumor: Black Ops 4 Multiplayer Resembled Overwatch, “Fell Flat With Playtesters”

The Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII hype train has officially rolled out of the station, and leaks are starting to pour in from all sides. We have to be very careful right now, and assume that much of the information we’re hearing is likely false. With that warning out of the way, CharlieIntel has a few new rumors to share this morning, some of which may make you very, very nervous.

Apparently Black Ops IIII multiplayer is in a bit of a troubled state. Our supposed leaker, Matthew Harris (who has no track record that we know of), is reporting that the team at Treyarch hasn’t quite decided what Black Ops IIII is trying to be yet. He states that recent playtesters have claimed similarities to Overwatch, and even Lawbreakers, and that the team has ultimately scrapped many of the core kill-streak mechanics.

Below we’ve copied the report from Harris which can be found here. Our thanks go to CharlieIntel for transcribing them. Please remember to approach what follows with skepticism:

“As of two days ago Multiplayer was in the worst state you have ever seen a Call of Duty multiplayer mode. Sources who have play-tested the mode claim that it is less like a call of duty mode and more like a Call of Duty Overwatch or a Call of Duty Lawbreakers. The Lawbreakers reference is incredibly apt considering what he told me next. Remember how I said the game was simultaneously boots on the ground and advanced movement? Well I can elaborate on that a little more too.

“The game was going to take the ‘hero’ or ‘specialist’ system from Black Ops 3 and take it to the next level. Perks were basically removed completely, and had instead been morphed into a strange kind of Kill Streak. Normal Killstreaks as we know them, for example harrier jets or chopper gunners, didn’t in fact exist in this version of Black Ops 4. Instead you got highly powerful perks. One of which was a Movement Alteration. It literally changed your movement from Boots on The Ground to something very strongly resembling Black Ops 3’s advanced movement systems.

“This fell flat with playtesters. They didn’t like it at all. It was deemed an unfair portrayal of Call of Duty, and something that wouldn’t resonate with fans in the slightest. So, as of the last play test, things are changing. Actual Killstreaks are being entered into the game and the hero systems are being scaled back a little bit. What this does mean is that the game is in fact beginning to resemble more and more the state of the game in Black Ops 3. What this means for the future of BO4 I do not know.”

Honestly, considering we’ve also heard rumors that the game won’t contain a traditional single-player campaign, and that it will contain some kind of Battle Royale mode, we’re not sure what to believe anymore. Activision will be revealing more about Black Ops IIII in a few weeks time, and we should have a very solid idea of what to expect by E3 at the very latest, so stay tuned for all of the latest!