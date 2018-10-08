‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Multiplayer Trailer Released

Treyarch shared a new Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 trailer that goes over the game’s multiplayer component and highlights some of its newest features.

While it’s still a normal Call of Duty multiplayer experience at its core, the multiplayer aspect of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 adds more guns and game modes while returning to “boots on the ground” gameplay that players have asked for. Specialists are making a return though with the PvP characters giving players different abilities and traits to employ in the multiplayer game modes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Specialists do add a different layer of tactics to the gameplay in multiplayer where you can choose a role to play on your team, or you can just be a solid player and really identify with the mechanics of an individual Specialist,” Treyarch co-studio head Dan Bunting said about the Specialists feature.

While the overview trailer deals solely with multiplayer, it’s worth pointing out that these Specialists will be the catalysts for Black Ops 4’s single-player content. Specialist missions will partially fill the gap left by there being no single-player campaign as players embark on missions that deal with specific Specialists’ backgrounds.

Continuing with his multiplayer overview, Bunting went over the new Control game mode that tasks players with taking control of different points throughout the maps. There are two different objectives within each round, and the first team to win three rounds will win the whole match.

One of Black Ops 4’s most noticeably different game modes is Heist, the game mode that mixes Search and Destroy with more objectives to put teams against each other with limited resources at the start.

“Heist is really designed to be more of a party game kind of experience,” Bunting continued. “You’re starting with nothing but a pistol or a rocket launcher or just your fists. You only get one life to live, and you can go down but be revived by your teammates, so people tend to stick together a lot more. It’s a lot of fun that way.”

Multiplayer is just one part of the Black Ops 4 experience though with Treyarch releasing trailers for the other game modes prior to this one. Starting with Blackout, the battle royale mode that’s totally new to the Call of Duty series, Treyarch went over what to expect in the Black Ops 4 battle royale experience. A trailer following that one retold the history of the Zombies mode before leading up to where Black Ops 4 is taking the PvE game mode.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is scheduled to release on October 12th.