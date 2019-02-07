‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ New Camo Progression and Zero’s Outfit Unlock Is Now Live For All

Good news for those Zero mains in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and for those looking forward to the newly revamped camo progression! The previously PlayStation 4 exclusive feature has officially been unlocked for Xbox One and PC players for all to enjoy.

#Blackout’s new camo progression system and Zero’s Outfit Unlock mission are now live on all platforms! Happy hunting. pic.twitter.com/Z7oDaqu5r9 — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) February 7, 2019

While we wait for the official patch notes to go live, here’s what Treyarch had to say last week about the newly added camo progression: “We’re also planning on launching Blackout’s full camo progression system following the initial rollout of the 1.12 update, as well as support for Mastery Camos in Blackout and Zombies. These features work a bit differently compared to the current camo systems in Multiplayer, and we’ll be putting the finishing touches on them shortly after releasing the updates listed above. Support for Mastercrafts, Reactive Camos, and Black Market Camos in Zombies is also planned to go live in this timeframe.”

Camo Progression System Paint Can resource system and full weapon camo progression added to Blackout. Players collect Paint Cans throughout the world in each match, bank them, and cash them in to unlock weapon camos. Weapon camo variations added to Blackout. Mastery Camo (Gold, Diamond, Dark Matter) support added to Blackout.

Zero Outfit Unlock Mission Find and complete to unlock “The Numbers” outfit for Zero in MP and Blackout.



The full patch notes should be revealed later this afternoon, so stay tuned for for what else is new in Multiplayer, Zombies, and Black Ops 4’s battle royale mode Blackout.

As for the game itself, the latest Call of Duty is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. What do you think about the new camo progression system? What do you hope Treyarch focuses on for the next round of updates? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy for even more gaming goodness.