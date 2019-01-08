‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Update Adds New Game Modes

As promised, the team over at Treyarch has shaken things up a bit with their Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 multiplayer with an updated playlist that includes the Endurance Chaos Moshpit. In addition to this update, a few other additions have been added to make multiplayer just a little more interesting.

“[We’ve] updated our post-holiday MP playlists into an all-out Moshpit bonanza on all platforms, including Endurance Chaos Moshpit in this week’s Featured Playlist showcase, along with Mercenary Capture Moshpit, Mercenary Hardcore Moshpit, Deathmatch Moshpit, and Map Pack Moshpit in the Featured category,” said the studio in a recent Reddit post. “We’ve also made stability improvements in MP and Zombies in today’s patch as we prepare for what’s in store later this month… see below for details.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the official patch notes:

Featured Playlists Added Endurance Chaos Moshpit as Featured Playlist. 6v6 with higher score limits. Team Deathmatch with 150 score limit, 15 minute time limit. Domination with 200 score round limit, 400 score match limit. Hardpoint with 500 score limit, 10 minute time limit. Kill Confirmed with 150 score limit, 15 minute time limit. Added Mercenary Capture Moshpit, Mercenary Hardcore Moshpit, Deathmatch Moshpit, and Map Pack Moshpit to Featured category.

Stability Improved stability with Torque’s Barricade and its effects on enemy players. Improved stability with the Mantis Scorestreak, particularly when firing rockets. Improved stability when killing Strike Team members as they rappel out of the helicopter.



The team also revealed in the same update that League Play is finally on the way! You can learn more about that with our previous coverage right here, including the road leading up to its end of the month release.

2019 is off to a strong start and we can’t wait to see what else is next in the highly praised online shooter. As for the game itself, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Thoughts on the latest update? What do you hope to see next? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!