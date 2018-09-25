‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Launch Trailer May Have Revealed New Scorestreak

The official Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 launch trailer dropped yesterday but it looks like the video may have shown off more than the two new maps coming with the latest FPS from Treyarch.

Thanks to one keen-eyed Reddit user, we may have just gotten our first look at a new scorestreak coming with the game when it launches on October 12th. In the screen grab below, fans of the franchise can see a small drone just above the action seen in the video at the top of the article. The drone itself may look small, but it packs quite the punch when seen firing off bullets at unsuspecting players. Because of this aggressive tactic, we’re convinced it’s a new scorestreak and honest? We’re pretty jazzed!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Between this and the new maps teased, Black Ops 4 has got a lot of new features to look forward to. You know, besides the highly praised new Battle Royale mode in Blackout. Though this isn’t the first time we’ve seen the drone when looking back at previous videos released from the studio, it does paint a clearer picture for those looking forward to getting back into the battlefield to show off their skills.

As far as the trailer itself goes, it’s exciting to see the two new maps teased and the reveal couldn’t come at a better time. Just recently there was a report that Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 would be shipping out with an unusually small amount of maps, but it looks like that won’t be the case – at least according to the launch trailer.

From Battle Royale, to an insane new Zombie narrative, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will have a little something special for every type of gamer when the shooter releases on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on October 12th.

What are you most excited to see when the latest game launches? Thoughts on the recent beta period that recently wrapped up? Sound off with all of your impressions on the latest Black Ops in the comment section below and tell us what you think!