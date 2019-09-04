Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s Next Zombies DLC Arriving This Month

Treyarch recently teased the upcoming ending to the Aether Story in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, but Zombies fans were not given many details. That said, the devs did note that more information about the DLC would be arriving in the very near future. That future has officially arrived and while they did not dive into what players can expect with the arrival of the upcoming content, they did mention that the DLC will be launching at some point this month and that more details will be revealed soon.

In a recent post on the Black Ops 4 subreddit, the devs at Treyarch outlined what’s new and what is coming to the popular Call of Duty installment. While the majority of the post is in regards to the various Limited Time Modes that are arriving, staying, and leaving the game, they did touch on the inbound Zombies DLC 4, which will be arriving in September. “Keep an eye on our social channels this week for the first new story details on our final Zombies experience in Black Ops 4,” the post reads. They then go on to note that “there will be plenty to unpack.”

In the previous post about upcoming details regarding the final chapter of the Aether Story, Treyarch mentioned that they are adamant about making it the best experience yet for Zombies fans. “We know our Zombies community has been collectively counting the days, minutes, and seconds until the first hints of our final Aether story experience in Black Ops 4, and it’s almost time,” the devs said. “As we near the end of the 2019 DLC season, the team has been 100% laser-focused on making this final map the best experience possible for long-time Zombies fans.”

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. It’s unknown exactly when we will be receiving more details about the upcoming Zombies DLC 4, but information will be arriving this week. For even more on the popular Call of Duty installment, check out some of our previous coverage.

