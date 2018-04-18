Report: Call of Duty Black Ops 4 Will Shift Focus Away From Single-Player

Though admittedly, a huge majority of the players that hop into Call of Duty are in it either for the multiplayer or the zombies, there is much more to be enjoyed to the game series as a whole than just that. The Call of Duty franchise has had some pretty phenomenal single-player campaigns in the past (Ghost!) and the latest entry, WWII, was no exception. It appears, however, that Black Ops 4 is looking to break that mold … at least according to reports.

Polygon alleges that they have sources confirming that the next step of th Black Ops franchise won’t feature its traditional story-mode, though our own sources have stated otherwise. Still, if this move were to be made, it would be mean big changes for the Black Ops line and one that could potentially affect any games coming after.

According to the site’s alleged report, Black Ops 4 is nearing its release date and the single-player campaign was nowhere near completion. Because of this, it was mentioned that Treyarch decided to instead focus on both the multiplayer and the zombies portion of the gameplay, making the cooperative experience more even more emphasized.

The Black Ops segment of the Call of Duty franchise has been led by Treyarch since 2010, and has had a beloved place in the FPS community in large part to their incredibly addictive zombie mode. One thing that does make us raise our brow at this report, and a big reason we are reporting it despite it clashing with our own, is that when Call of Duty Black Ops 4 was first announced, there was a large emphasis on “forget what you know.” Well, what we know is that these games always included a single-player, so it’s hard to ignore that warning.

As of right now, Activision has yet to comment stating that they do not entertain speculation. Luckily, there is an official reveal slated for May 17th so the rumors and reports can finally be laid to rest. Call of Duty Black Ops 4 itself is set to release on October 12th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC with an even closer look at this year’s E3.