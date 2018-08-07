Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s Open Beta Getting More Content

Sigh. The Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 closed beta that took place this weekend passed way too quickly, with servers shutting down a little earlier today. While some players are sad, don’t be. This coming weekend will host the open beta for Black Ops 4, where Xbox One and PlayStation 4 owners will be able to join the fray and see what it’s made of. And what’s more, there will be more content thrown in this time around.

Treyarch, the developers behind the forthcoming sequel, confirmed the news via Reddit a little earlier today, noting that one of the maps previously featured in a trailer for the game will be included this time around. We’re talking about Hacienda, a map that looked to be a surefire favorite with fans, though there was no sign of it this weekend. Fortunately, that looks to change in just a few days.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But what intrigues us more is the possibility of seeing a new mode pop up in the game. Treyarch confirmed that it’s going to happen, though it didn’t detail just what it will be. You can find more details about the mode at this link, along with details from the developer.

On top of that, the developer will also be including a new level cap to the game, along with a few double XP events. But just keep something in mind — any progress in the open beta will not carry over to the final game, in the interest of fairness. Ah, well, you can still get a feel of what it’s about and then know the best way to make progress, right?

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4‘s open beta kicks off on August 10 at 10:00 AM PDT and ends on August 13 at 10:00 AM PDT. There will also be a PC beta that begins on August 11 at 10:00 AM PDT, and ends on the 13th at the same time.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 releases on October 12 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. The open beta should give you an idea of just how much the multiplayer has evolved — though you can also check out our hands-on impressions, too.