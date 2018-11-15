‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Patch Has a Major PC Focus

The latest Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 patch is now live and Treyarch is making the quality of the game a little bit better with each update. This latest patch focuses on Quality of Life improvements while also tackling a few exploits along the way.

Earlier we shared the changes made to Zombies and how that affects the modifiers, now let’s talk about Blackout and Multiplayer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Since PC runs differently than its console counterparts, there are a few key changes made specifically made for that particular platform. There’s a lot of ground to cover for PC players, so let’s dive right in:

General (PC ONLY)

Stability Fixed a crash occurring on CPUs that don’t support SSE4.1 instructions extension. This issue was affecting AMD Phenom CPUs. Fixed a rare crash during the first seconds after launching the game.

Gameplay Added three new keybinds for Stance Up, Stance Up/Jump, and Stance Down. Added a gameplay option for ADS sensitivity trigger timing. Added a gameplay option to remove hitmarker visual and/or sound. Added an option to toggle Asus Aura RGB effects On or Off. Adjusted iron sights and scope movement while turning to make them appear close to the center of the screen. Fixed an issue where the Push to Talk keybind would not work with an overlay opened.

Miscellaneous Resolved an issue where the player could not name Paintjobs. Fixed an issue where the player could not change reticle color with the mouse. Added visual improvements on tooltips throughout various menus. New messages will now always be displayed in the chat box, including callouts. Aligned buttons in the Custom Games lobby.



Multiplayer (PC ONLY)

General Resolved an issue with re-rolling enemy Care Packages with the Engineer Perk. Resolved an issue where a Specialist would appear in the preview slot when no Specialist was selected during the Specialist draft. Resolved a visual issue in Heist where the close button would remain on screen when closing the Buy menu with the ESC key. Resolved an issue where the textures would appear pitch black for several seconds at the beginning of a match.



Weapons (PC ONLY)

SMGs Saug 9mm Hip fire spread increased. Spitfire Hip fire spread increased. Slightly reduced the hip-fire bonus granted by the Laser Sight attachment. Cordite Hip-fire spread increased.

Tactical Rifles Auger DMR Slightly increased rate of fire. ABR 223 Reduced delay between each burst.

Sniper Rifles Paladin HB50 High Caliber I – Added shoulders to the one-shot kill zone. High Caliber II – Now grants a one-shot kill to the stomach and above. Hands and lower arms have been removed from the one-shot one kill zone. Fixed an issue where the game was not using the PC description for the Paladin and its attachments.



Blackout (PC ONLY)

Gameplay Added a keybind to tag an item. Added Perk activation feedback in the player HUD. Pressing the Interact key will now close the Stash while looting a Stash. Resolved an issue where players could use a Trauma Kit before the game began to start with 200 Health. Resolved an issue where the “Toggle” healing would heal faster than the “Hold” option. Resolved an issue where the Free Look mode would make it impossible to move the RC-XD.

Stability Fixed a crash occurring when aiming down sights using a Hades equipped with a 2x scope.



We are also currently aware of some issues that were introduced with the new title update on PC, and the team is working on fixing the following issues:

Left arrow to navigate through Custom Classes in the Create-a-Class menu is missing. Players can still change tabs by using the “Navigate to Previous Tab” and “Navigate to Next Tab” keybinds.

Hitmarker options are not always set to their default value when launching the game. New options were introduced to allow the player to remove the visuals and/or audio for hitmarkers. If you wish the enable them, you will find the following options in the Interface tab in the Options menu: Hitmarker Visuals Hitmarker Sound Effect Damage-Based Hitmarkers



There’s still more work to be done! To learn more, check out the full patch notes here. For the game itself, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.