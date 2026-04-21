5 Best RPGs You Can Beat In A Weekend

RPGs are getting longer and longer, and the days seem to be getting shorter and shorter. Sure, a 100+ hour-long RPG is appreciated every once in a while, but sometimes you just want to sit down and complete one in a matter of hours. After all, we don’t all have an abundance of free time to spend grinding The Witcher 3 or The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, as much as we would like to. Fortunately, while somewhat rare, there are a handful of legitimately great short RPGs that you can actually complete in a weekend or sometimes even a single day.

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These RPGs are still just as good as their longer counterparts, and in some cases, actually better. While their truncated runtimes do mean you’ll be reaching level 100 a lot faster, the grandiose storytelling, compelling worlds, amazing characters, and meaningful progression systems are all absolutely still intact. So, if you’ve got a free weekend coming up and are looking for the perfect short RPG to enjoy over it, then these are absolutely the games for you.

5. Cat Quest

Image Courtesy of The Gentlebros

Cat Quest and its sequels, all of which qualify for this list, are gorgeous, whimsical, and perfectly paced little open-world RPGs. Sporting increasingly complex combat the further through the series you go, as well as an ever-evolving map packed with dungeons to explore and baddies to beat, the Cat Quest games are the ideal RPG to play through over a short weekend. They’re not too challenging, although some of the boss fights took me a try or two, and the stories aren’t hugely involved, but they’re colorful, cozy, and feature just the right amount of stuff to do that you’ll feel more than satisfied by the end of it. The first game will take you around 5 hours to beat, the second just over 7 hours, and the third around 6. That means you could beat all three in under 20 hours.

There’s a beauty to Cat Quest’s simplicity, a facet of its design that makes it simultaneously an approachable starter RPG for those dipping their toe into the genre and a fun distraction for those burdened by the endless onslaught of enormous Witcher 3-style adventures. Cat Quest brings it back to basics while still delivering all the modern conveniences we’ve come to expect, a smattering of character customization, strong progression, unique abilities, and even ships in the third game. It is advised to play through each game sequentially, but they can technically be played out of order if you wish, as the stories, while connected, are not integral to the overall experience. If you’re looking for a great fantasy RPG that takes just a handful of hours to complete, then I cannot recommend Cat Quest and its sequels enough.

4. Haven

Image Courtesy of The Game Bakers

Haven is an exceptionally unique semi-open world RPG that focuses on Kay and Yu, a couple trying to build a new life for themselves on a mysterious, broken planet. You’ll explore the planet as both characters (it can be played in co-op with a friend, but it is designed as a solo experience), gathering materials, clearing up the rust, and fighting against foes in real-time combat. By far Haven’s most unique gameplay feature is its combat; it requires a surprising level of strategy for a game as cozy as this, as you need to control both characters at once. There’s enough depth here to keep the roughly 10-hour main story feeling fresh throughout, as you’ll need to make decisions that affect timing or choose who to block with at any given moment.

However, what makes Haven truly special is its dialogue, narrative, and central couple. Yu and Kay (who can either both be the same gender or opposite genders) make for an incredibly nuanced and dynamic set of protagonists, and their relationship feels utterly believable, fleshed out across numerous interesting and insightful conversations. There’s an element of choice required from the player as you dictate how their relationship progresses throughout, which naturally leads to numerous endings. Without spoiling anything, while you certainly can play Haven in a single weekend, you may consider seeing each ending, as they’re all so beautifully written and worthwhile that it would be a shame to miss any of them.

3. Child of Light

Image Courtesy of Ubisoft

Child of Light comes from a time when Ubisoft made more experimental games. It isn’t a sprawling open-world epic like the Assassin’s Creed series, nor an endless live service title like Rainbow Six Siege. It is a contemplative, whimsical, beautiful, and melodic single-player, largely linear, RPG platformer with a stunning, fairy-tale art style that’s unlike anything I’ve seen in video game form. Its story is as emotional as it is memorable, a triumphantly sweet and kindhearted adventure packed full of likeable characters you’ll be happy have tagged along for the ride.

Child of Light also has really good active-time combat that never grows old over the course of its roughly 11-hour runtime. It helps that all of this is scored by an incredible soundtrack, one I find myself frequently listening to despite having beaten the game a long time ago. There really isn’t anything else quite like Child of Light, and it makes me wish Ubisoft took more risks on these smaller, more experimental experiences. For now, Child of Light remains a true masterpiece and an RPG well worth playing if you only have a weekend to spare.

2. Dark Messiah of Might and Magic

Image Courtesy of Ubisoft

Six years before the legendarily good immersive sim, Dishonored, was released, developer Arkane Studios released the phenomenally inventive and revolutionary RPG, Dark Messiah of Might and Magic. Set within the titular Might and Magic universe, Dark Messiah is a first-person, action-focused RPG, with a physics-based combat model that incentivises clever usage of one’s environment. The ability to manipulate objects, enemies, and the level itself in interesting ways is ultimately what afforded Dark Messiah such an enduring legacy and propelled Arkane’s penchant for immersive sim elements to new heights.

While not quite on the same scale or level as Skyrim, Dark Messiah does have plenty of room for exploration. It isn’t an open-world game, but you can approach objectives however you see fit within the game’s fairly flexible confines. Additionally, much like a lot of Arkane’s earlier works, Dark Messiah can be beaten in just 10 hours, making it the perfect bite-sized RPG for those looking for a first-person action-packed affair. While it isn’t available on modern consoles, you can still pick up Dark Messiah of Might and Magic for a fairly reasonable price on platforms like Steam. If you’re looking for a classic Xbox 360 RPG with a lot to offer in a short runtime, then Arkane’s iconic Dark Messiah is the perfect fit.

1. Undertale

Image Courtesy of Toby Fox

Now we’re cheating a little here, as, while one can technically beat Undertale in around 7 hours, to see all of the major endings, it will likely take just over 20. It is absolutely worth seeing every ending, as they’re all utterly unique, heartbreaking in their own way, and often quite profound. I don’t really need to tell you why Undertale is not just a great short RPG, but also one of the best RPGs of all time. It’s critically acclaimed for a reason, and there’s a very good chance most have already played it.

However, on the off chance you’re yet to get around to it, want a quick refresher, or are simply keen on giving it another go, Undertale is renowned for its unique approach to combat, progression, and storytelling. It crams numerous memorable characters, umpteen hidden endings, a plethora of funny, sad, and perpetually well-written dialogue, and a phenomenal soundtrack into one incredible experience that will have you thinking for days (or weeks if you’re me). Undertale is the quintessential indie RPG, a true classic and a hugely influential title. There is no reason to skip it, so if you’ve got a free weekend coming up, be sure to give it a shot.

What short RPGs do you recommend? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!