‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Patch Released, Here’s What’s New

There’s a new Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 patch out now, and that means Treyarch has a new set of features and balance tweaks for players to try out. The bulk of the patch focuses on those new features this time with only one balance adjustment added for the game’s multiplayer mode, but the update seems to be a light one overall as Treyarch prepares for the game’s next Operation.

Patch notes for the April 23rd update were shared on the Black Ops 4 subreddit where Treyarch detailed everything that’s included. The most notable part of the update was the teaser for what’s coming next when a fan-favorite game mode returns next week and the Operation starts later, but until those events transpire, the update released its own game modes to tide players over.

Treyarch shared the summary below to highlight the main points of the update:

Deathmatch Domination added to Featured category in Multiplayer on all platforms.

Infected, Deathmatch Domination, Endurance Chaos Moshpit (consoles) and Mercenary Objective Moshpit (consoles) added to Featured category.

6v6 support added to Deathmatch Domination.

Tuning changes added for Battery’s Cluster Grenade (Multiplayer only).

Added Arsenal, Arsenal Sandstorm, Frequency, Hacienda, and Payload to Infected map rotation.

Hot Pursuit returns as Featured Playlist in Blackout on all platforms.

Blackout Free Access continues through 10AM PT, April 30th.

The summary’s pretty straightforward for the most part, but the detailed notes give a better breakdown of the general summary. Battery’s Cluster Grenade, for example, has been doubly nerfed in the new update. It now has a longer cooldown and does less damage, so Battery mains in the game’s multiplayer mode should notice a difference next time they pick their Specialist.

Black Ops 4’s new update is out now, but look for a new livestream next week to give a better look at what’s coming.

