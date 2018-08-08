Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 PC Beta System Requirements Revealed

With the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 PC beta happening this weekend (along with the open beta for Xbox One and PlayStation 4), it would probably help if gamers had a good idea of where their specs need to be on their set-up to run it. Fortunately, Treyarch is here to help.

The company’s latest blog post details just what your system set-up needs to be to run the multiplayer beta, which kicks off on August 10 for Early Access players (via pre-order) and August 11 and 12 for all other players.

“This Multiplayer Beta showcases six modes — Team Deathmatch, Domination, Hardpoint, Kill Confirmed, Search & Destroy, and Control. You will battle over six distinct maps — the four already seen at various events, plus two new ones, Gridlock and Hacienda — across playlists that showcase all the content that the Specialists revel in,” the company noted in its blog post.

“Participating in the beta helps our development teams here at Treyarch, at Beenox, and at Blizzard gather data that is used to fine-tune the PC experience. Your feedback is not only welcome, but also a key element in ensuring that we collectively deliver the best PC experience possible.”

Here are the specs you’ll want to keep in mind for your system. Now, remember, this is just for the beta. This isn’t for the full release that’s due in a couple of months.

Minimum:

OS: Windows 7 64-Bit or later

CPU: Intel Core i5 2500k or AMD equivalent

RAM: 8GB RAM

HDD: 25GB HD space

Video: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 2 GB / GTX 1050 2GB or AMD Radeon HD 7850

DirectX: Version 11.0 compatible video card or equivalent

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

Recommended:

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit

CPU: Intel Core i7 4770k or AMD equivalent

RAM: 12GB RAM

HDD: 25GB HD space

Video: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 / GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon R9 390 / AMD RX 580

DirectX: Version 11.0 compatible video card or equivalent

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

Treyarch also noted, “This PC Open Beta is important to the development teams who will be jumping into matches throughout the course of the Beta period. We have been waiting anxiously to get the game in to so many hands and are eager to hear the feedback. In fact, at the conclusion of the multiplayer PC Beta a survey will be emailed to a group of participants. We encourage you to respond honestly with your experiences. But if you just want to play, that’s cool too!”

So jump in and have fun with it this weekend!

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 releases on October 12 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.