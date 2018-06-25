Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 PC Mods Under Consideration

For the longest time, PC gamers have been just as much into mods as they have full games. After all, there’s nothing like seeing a fantastic tweak on your favorite title, whether it’s adding Rick and Morty to Grand Theft Auto V or seeing what Counter-Strike would look like with a Barney the Dinosaur overlay.

So someone eventually had to ask the million dollar question regarding the PC version of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. Is it possible that the forthcoming shooter will see mod support?

Videos by ComicBook.com

Treyarch has been open to the idea in the past but hasn’t said a word about the new game for a while. However, during a recent interview with GamerHub TV, Treyarch co-studio head Dan Bunting admitted that the developer was looking into the option…even though nothing is confirmed just yet.

“That’s a good question. At this point in time we’re not quite ready to talk about what the plans are for modding. Of course, people who have been with Treyarch for a long time know that we are big fans of the modding community. Many of our developers, we hire directly from the mod community, because they built a mod that got noticed. With Black Ops 3, we released mod tools for the first time in the franchise for many, many years. We’re big believers and supporters of the mod community, but we’re not quite ready to start talking about that yet.”

Considering that the game is set to see a huge outpour of support from multiplayer fans, it’d be rather silly to ignore the modding side of things. So expect to hear more official word on whether mods will be included closer to the game’s release. Fingers crossed that PC fans will get the support that they need.

In the meantime, Treyarch will continue to plug away at development and reveal more bits and pieces about the game leading up to its release, including a closer look at the third Zombies expansion being prepped alongside the first two, as well as other content coming to the controversial Black Ops pass, which will debut shortly after the game’s arrival.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will release on October 12 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.