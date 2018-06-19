Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Gets More Post-Release DLC Details Including Some Free Content

Following the reveal of the game last month, Activision has revealed a new Black Ops Pass for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, allowing users to get all the content for the game in one shot.

But it appears that’s the only way you can get the content, as it won’t be sold individually. And that has divided up the community, with many players noting that they have no interest in picking up the pass. Even if that means missing out on some key content.

That said, it appears that Activision may be having a change of heart. While the Black Ops Pass remains intact for the time being, a YouTube user by the name of Drif0r has posted a new video, indicating that he spoke with an Activision rep during E3 last week to get details on what other content users can get their hands on.

And apparently, according to this report from Charlie Intel, there’s a good amount of that content. And most of it could actually be free. Check out the notes below:

Activision plans to release more free content for Black Ops 4 than any other game in Call of Duty history

There will be free specialists coming post launch to the game

There are more free in-game community events planned for Black Ops 4 than any other Call of Duty game before. These community events are like the themed events found in Call of Duty: WWII and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered.

Players will be able to play for FREE some of the Black Ops Pass DLC Maps during certain in-game events.

The video, which can be seen above, is a general criticism about the Black Ops pass, but it sounds like Drift0r is optimistic about the free content. But the question is what the final game will truly offer, and what players will be able to take advantage of. After all, we don’t really have any single player stuff to choose from (outside of Zombies), so something needs to make up for it, correct?

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 releases on October 12 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.