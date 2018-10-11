‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Pre-Loading Now Live

With Activision set to release Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 this Friday, fans everywhere are itching to get into its multiplayer action, whether it’s traditional multiplayer, Zombies campaigns or the new Battle Royale Blackout mode. Good news — you won’t have to wait much longer.

The publisher has confirmed that, for those that pre-ordered the game digitally, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is now available for preload. This is across the board, including Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC via BattleNet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And to be honest, it never hurts to get an early jump considering how significant the game’s file size is. The general game in itself clocks in at around 50GB, but then there’s also the Day One patch to consider, which just went live. It comes in at 50GB as well, totaling 100GB in all. So make sure you’ve got that room on your hard drive, as well as a steady Internet connection to get all that downloading done.

To begin the download, you should be able to see the game you pre-ordered through the Games and App section on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. As for the PC version, just check your Battle.net launcher and you’ll be able to start downloading there as well.

Now, once it downloads, you won’t be able to play it, but it’s not too far off from being unlocked. The game will be available starting at 9 PM PDT on October 11 (tomorrow night!) across the board for PC and consoles in North America. In other markets, the game will launch at midnight local time, depending where you’re situated. So not everyone will be far off from enjoying its multiplayer goodness.

If you need a reminder of just what kind of action awaits you by week’s end, you can check out the trailer above. It recaps the modes that you’ll be able to choose from within the game. And don’t forget, on top of that, you’ve got the new Blackout mode to play with your friends, along with three Zombies campaign modes, with more to come. That’s a lot of multiplayer, so you’re going to be busy.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 releases on October 12 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.