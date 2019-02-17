‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ League Play Release Date Revealed

After being delayed at the end of last year, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 League Play is officially set to launch in just a few days.

Taking to Reddit, Treyarch disclosed that the upcoming ranked playlist for those seeking a more competitive experience will arrive on February 21st, starting with PlayStation 4. “As we mentioned in our recent League Play blog, the World League Hub and League Play are coming to Black Ops 4 as part of next week’s new Operation on PS4, and League Play kicks off later in the week with our first League Play Event starting on Thursday, Feb. 21,” they said.

“We can’t wait to see how the competitive meta evolves with the gameplay tuning changes listed above,” Treyarch continued. “Remember, the Pro Series Playlist is your chance to test out new loadouts based on the latest tuning changes and CWL rules, to make sure you’re ready to hit the ground running when League Play launches. Let’s do this.”

In the blog mentioned above, Treyarch went over how League Play will work when it arrives in Black Ops 4. According to the developers, this is how the rank system will play out:

Over the course of your competitive career, you’ll advance a permanent rank that reflects your performance across all events. Performing better in events and participating more often will result in faster rank progression.

Final placement in ladders determines how you advance your overall rank, giving ladder events a competitive tournament feel with the most credit given for reaching 1st Place and winning a League Play event.

Place 1st in a League Play event, and your rank will be upgraded to permanently reflect your victory. Further upgrades are possible for multiple 1st Place finishes over time, and a streak indicator that is displayed when you place 1st in back-to-back events.

Matchmaking in the World League Hub will always be prioritized by skill, so competitors will always feel competitive at their skill level.

Black Ops 4‘s League Play was originally scheduled for launch in December, but Treyarch pushed it back to January. After taking in feedback from fans, however, they delayed it once more, which brings us to the February 21st start date.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

