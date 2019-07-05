Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Bug Reportedly Wiping Accounts

According to new reports from Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and Black Ops 3 players, there’s a new glitch in the system that is essentially wiping accounts clean of both earned and purchased content. This means guns, camos, outfits, and more are suddenly and without explanation, vanishing from player’s accounts. The news comes way of a post over on the game’s Reddit page, where multiple users are reporting losing their items. Activision is aware of the issue, but at the moment it’s a bit unclear if a problem has been identified. Further, it’s also unclear if there’s a solution.

“Myself, and many others lost all of our content yesterday — DLC guns, reactive camos, paints/outfits/stickers,” reads the original post. “My entire reserve history is gone. Things I have actually purchased in the Black Market are gone, and they’re trying to resell them to me. In Zombies all of my consumable Elixirs are gone, my 9000 Nebulium Plasma is gone, yet my tier progress has stayed the same.”

According to the user, it’s been 48 hours since Activision and Treyarch moved the issue to its priority list, and yet a solution hasn’t been dished out.

At the moment, it’s also unclear how many users the issue is plaguing, but there appears to be at least enough that Activision and Treyarch are taking notice. Further, there’s been no word of how to avoid the bug/glitch in the system. Unfortunately, it appears to be random, and is likely due to a server issue.

“I don’t want to play, for fear of any progress I make being reset when they (hopefully) return my stuff. Which means I haven’t been able to play during this four day weekend (in the States) so far, and I’m not going to be able to get my Ultra Weapon Bribe from the 4th event,” adds the post.

Of course, as we learn more we’ll be sure to update the post. If this issue is impacting you though, your best bet is to contact Activision support.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, media, and information on the shooter, click here.