‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Leaderboards Going Live Next Week

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 currently doesn’t feature live leaderboard support, but according to developer Treyarch Studios, that will change very soon.

Taking to Twitter, the studio’s official account teased that it’s hoping to go live with leaderboard support sometime next week, though when exactly, wasn’t divulged.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those inquiring about leaderboards: we are aiming to take them live next week. Stay tuned for details . . . thank you for your patience! #BlackOps4 — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) October 12, 2018

As you can see, Treyarch is “aiming” to take them live next week. In other words, it isn’t guaranteeing that we will see them next week.

On top of that, “next week” is pretty vague. So close to launch, there’s a pretty hefty difference between this coming monday or next Saturday.

Nonetheless, the feature is coming, and Treyarch will have more details to share soon.

Some fans have taken the opportunity to bring up Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, which infamously took quite some time to add leaderboard support. Meanwhile, others are curious why the game didn’t ship with the feature at launch.

they should reset anyone that played before launch!!!!1!!! — Adam ⚾️ (@TrollinThunder) October 12, 2018

IW took nearly a year — Pexi V (@pexi_v) October 12, 2018

No leaderboards at launch again why — Georgianna (@spongegirl716) October 12, 2018

I didn’t even notice there was no leaderboards until now, that’s how fun this game is. — J.G. (@Scary_Hour) October 12, 2018

Currently in the menus, but disabled, leaderboard support is the type of feature everyone just expects the series to have at this point, despite it being pretty nugatory to the actual experience of playing the game. And if you aren’t a competitive or top player, then it matters even less.

At the moment, it’s unclear what types of modes leaderboards will support. It will likely be all three, though.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment, there is no word of a Nintendo Switch port. It seems unlikely the first-person shooter will come to the Nintendo platform, but the series has featured on Nintendo systems in the past, so it could happen.

For more news, media, and information on Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, click here.