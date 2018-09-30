New ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Trailers Feature Post Malone And Helicopters Falling In Love

Remember when trailers used to just be cinematic moments plus bad cover music plus gameplay footage synced to beat drops? I remember. But that isn’t the world we live in anymore. No, the world we live is much different, and the marketing of yesteryear is virtually gone.

The world we now live in is a world where Activision and Treyarch can release a Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 promotional trailer featuring Post Malone during an NFL game on CBS. Actually, that kind of makes sense. You pay all that money for an NFL game commercial spot, you want to make sure your promo pops, which is where celebrities come in.

Except that isn’t what happened. There’s no Post Malone. There’s just this.

Yup, that’s real. This isn’t a dream. It’s actually part of a new marketing campaign by Treyarch and Activision called CODNation, which features promotional content created by the game’s community.

The campaign started today, and is quickly going viral, once again proving that marketing is a very weird thing in 2018.

To accompany the new Post Malone trailer, the official Call of Duty YouTube channel has also released other new fan-made promos, including one called “Choppers Need Love Too,” which is perhaps now a front-runner for the best marketing of the year.

There’s also this one:

That’s marketing, folks. Good marketing at that, because as suggested above, the videos are spreading like wildfire, and unlike many promotional trailers that cost millions to craft and crucial development time, Treyarch didn’t even have to spend a penny on these. Who needs real Post Malone?

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and is slated to release worldwide on October 12. For more news, media, and information on the game, be sure to check out our previous — and constantly updating — coverage of the first-person shooter by clicking here.

In the most recent news, Treyarch confirmed that Hardcore mode will be in the game, despite previous reports suggesting it wouldn’t be. Meanwhile, a new report suggests that Black Ops 4 will not only have a massive holiday season, but will top even Fortnite.