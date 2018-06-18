Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Community Says “Say No to The Black Ops Pass”

A vocal portion of the Call of Duty community is sounding out against Black Ops 4’s Black Ops Pass, the season pass purchase that guarantees post-release content once available.

Season passes aren’t new in Call of Duty games, but the way the Black Ops Pass is being done is a change from the typical strategy. Instead of offering the map packs as separate purchases once the game has been released and the DLC starts flowing, Activision is instead frontloading the content by making everything available only through the season pass. The season pass won’t even be a separate purchase itself – at least not at launch – and will instead be bundled with the more expensive versions of the game. It comes with the Digital Deluxe edition, but you’ll have to pay $100 for that, $40 more than many are probably looking to spend before they even get to see what Black Ops 4 is like.

The Black Ops Pass comes with four Zombies experiences, 12 multiplayer maps, and four exclusive Blackout characters. According to the FAQ that’s been set up for the game’s season pass, “Black Ops Pass will be available as a standalone offering at a later date,” but exactly when it’ll be available wasn’t revealed.

There are several parts at play here that members of the Call of Duty community aren’t exactly comfortable with. Phrases like “predatory” and “anti-consumer” have begun floating around on Twitter, all of them attached to the hashtag that you might’ve seen recently that is #SayNOtoTheBlackOpsPass. An image was also created for the cause with Twitter users encouraging others to share it repeatedly along with the hashtag to make the fans’ opinions on the Black Ops Pass known.

#SayNOtoTheBlackOpsPass the season pass model is atrocious especially when being charged $60 for the game. The black ops pass is offering less content as well. If you wanna keep supply drops and cod points in the game then quit charging us for dlc. — Big boy beluga whale🐝 (@Queefyrobins) June 17, 2018

#SayNOtoTheBlackOpsPass it will END Call of duty if this happens for instance reason i find lots of devs are going free content every month and other stuff is because economy isn’t like it used to be not everyone can even pay 90$ for a game nevermind 130$ just for few new things — Kotori itsuka (fan) (@KotoriTheSpirit) June 16, 2018

OMG! Just heard the news about the new Call Of Duty, and here’s my contribution to the community. WE WON’T LET YOU STAY PLAYING WITH US AND WITH OUR WALLETS >:D #SayNOtoTheBlackOpsPass pic.twitter.com/Kpa80SVaHi — Said Abdala (@Saidabor) June 17, 2018

#SayNOtotheBlackopsPass @Activision we as a community will stand up for what is right season pass doesn’t work anymore, bo4 has all the potential and you activision will squander that opportunity this is not a good business move — Robert Rasey (@robert_rasey) June 15, 2018

Cancelled my preorder today of Black Ops 4. I refuse to give money to a model that is going to rip me off later on in the game cycle. Sorry Treyarch, I know your hands are tied #SayNOtoTheBlackOpsPass — John Tanner (@velrox12) June 16, 2018

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is scheduled to be released on October 12.