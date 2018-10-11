‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Servers Are Now Live

It’s time to suit up, FPS fans, because the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 servers are now online! For those that pre-ordered the game and have access to the title early, you are now free to hop right in and cause mayhem.

Since we just revealed the return of the Dark Matter Camo, now’s the perfect chance to get started on those challenges to unlock those sweet, sweet skins, try out that epic Battle Royale mode with Blackout, and to see the newly revamped Nuketown map and more! There’s so much to do in the latest Black Ops title from Treyarch with a perfect blend of old and new to keep that shooter gameplay experience fresh, yet familiar at the same time.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 releases on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC October 12th, though is available now for some! For more about the game itself before hopping into that lobby:

“Black Ops is back! Featuring gritty, grounded, fluid Multiplayer combat, the biggest Zombies offering ever with three full undead adventures at launch, and Blackout, where the universe of Black Ops comes to life in one massive battle royale experience featuring the largest map in Call of Duty history, signature Black Ops combat, characters, locations and weapons from the entire Black Ops series.”