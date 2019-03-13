‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Update Brings Shamrock and Awe Event to PS4

Just in time for St. Patrick’s day, the team over at Treyarch revealed a new update for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 that includes the Shamrock and Awe event and a few other key changes.

The seasonal event is available first on PlayStation 4, though like previous content drops, it will be making its way to PC and Xbox One a week later. According to the studio, “This event brings free new seasonal content to Multiplayer, Blackout, and Zombies, including new game modes, limited-time thematic updates, and some unexpected surprises.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Free Personalization Items Visit the Black Market during the special event to receive your free St. Patrick’s Day Gesture & Calling Card

Multiplayer: St. Patrick’s Stockpile In this seasonal twist on Fracture from Black Ops 3, kill enemies to collect their shamrocks and deposit them at the nearest pot of gold to score points for your team

Blackout: Spring Map Update + New Surprises Spring has arrived in Blackout, bringing with it all-new lighting, a whole lot of greenery, and some… colorful hidden treasures. Follow the rainbow

Zombies: Green-Eyed Zombies + Seasonal Easter Egg May the luck of the Irish be with you against the green-eyed zombies that await in Classic Chaos story maps! Rumor has it they’re hiding a special new Easter Egg to discover at the end of the rainbow



The event itself is available across all modes: Blackout, Multiplayer, and Zombies, and players can enjoy a free Gesture and Calling Card to celebrate over in the Black Market.

As for the game itself, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. To see what else is on the way for the latest update, check out the full patch notes right here.

Thoughts on the latest paid event? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!