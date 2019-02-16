‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Teases Potential Specialist Outrider Comeback

The team over at Treyarch continue to tease new content on its way to Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 with the latest being a pretty big hint that the Outrider specialist from Call of Duty: Black Ops III will be making its triumphant return.

On target 🎯 pic.twitter.com/fmtskTdAV6 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) February 15, 2019

Whether it’s an outright Outrider specialist or simply a new bow addition, fans seem pretty hyped about the latest teaser:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Oo an archer specialist!! 🙂 😃😃 pic.twitter.com/kP0akrVt2Q — TJ Mitchell (@TJ117Echo) February 15, 2019

Or just a stand alone bow for the next loot stream — chaotic_wolf (@ChaoticWolf424) February 15, 2019

One interesting thing to note is that unlike Black Ops III, the person in the short clip above appears to be a man. Battery is pretty beefed up, so we could just be assuming, but if they did decide to go the male route it will be interesting to see what changes they make from the Alessandra Castillo we met back in the previous Black Ops entry.

While the hype is very real, there were still a ton of players that seemed more interested in League Play than anything else. Though that is still on the way despite a slight setback, this upcoming week will be bringing a ton of new content with a new operation for FPS fans to enjoy.

As for when the new content drop will land, next Tuesday on February 19 is the date that Treyarch has given fans for the biggest update this title has seen since launch. From Blackout changes, to mysterious updates to Zombies, and a new operation all together, there is going to be a lot to look forward to no matter what part of Black Ops 4 fans favor.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. What do you think about the studio’s latest teaser? What do you hope to see in the upcoming update? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.