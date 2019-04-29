Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Operation Spectre Rising Adds Classic Characters To Blackout

Treyarch and Activision, after some heavy teasing, finally revealed the next Operation coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. Spectre Rising, which is set to arrive on April 30th for PlayStation 4 players, will bring a handful of new goodies for players to enjoy, including the likes of new game modes, balance changes, map alterations for Blackout, and more. In addition to this, the popular battle royale mode Blackout will be receiving some new characters that are actually from previous installments in the Black Ops series.

As revealed in the trailer above, Lt. Danny “Blackjack” Li and Sarah Hall from Black Ops 3 will both be coming to Blackout for Operation Spectre Rising. Joining them will be Frank Woods, who many may remember from Black Ops 2, especially after rocking out with Avenged Sevenfold in the game’s after credits scene.

To round out the list of classic characters making their return is Sergei Kozin, who is best known as the Vorkuta prisoner back in Black Ops 1 who assisted Reznov and Mason in their escape. Of course, these returning characters won’t be the only additions during Operation Spectre Rising in Black Ops 4. The Blackout map will be receiving some revisions with the “wetworks map update,” which is the result of a flood.

Prop Hunt will also be added to the game as well as the Bounty Hunter mode. New weapons, charms, Black Ops Pass content, and much more will be arriving during the Operation, which kicks off on April 30th on PlayStation 4, and then on other consoles at a later date. You can read more about it right here.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on what’s been happening in the game, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Which character are you surprised to see make their return in Black Ops 4? Do you believe there are any other characters that should have made the cut? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

