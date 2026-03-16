New Xbox Series X Exclusive Game Announced Is for Stardew Valley Fans

A new Xbox Series X console exclusive — aka a game not announced for PlayStation platforms nor Nintendo platforms — looks like it will be of interest to Stardew Valley fans and, in general, fans of farming simulation with a cozy vibe and slice-of-life gameplay. That said, the Xbox Series X exclusive in question won’t be out until sometime in 2027, so Xbox fans will need to prepare to be patient if they want to play it.

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More specifically, developer Cinnadev and publisher Serenity Forge have announced Delphinium, a debut release for the former. Delphinium was notably part of the ID@Xbox press event at GDC this year, which may explain its Xbox console exclusivity. If the game ends up being Xbox console exclusive, though, it will almost certainly only be a timed exclusive. Meanwhile, despite the collaboration with Xbox, there is no word of Delphinium being a day-one Xbox Game Pass game, which is fairly common for ID@Xbox games. Of course, there is time for this to change.

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Another Cozy Farming Sim

As noted, Delphinium is a cozy farming sim with slice-of-life gameplay, but it has a bit of a mature and darker narrative backdrop. In the game, you play as Haiyan, who has returned to the tiny, remote mountain village she grew up in after the death of her older brother, whom she was incredibly close to.

In the game, players will farm, fish, cook, and aim to restore their hometown and the nine NPCs that comprise it. While there are various gameplay mechanics at play, Delphinium is actually pitched as a “narrative-driven” experience. To this end, the game is described as having “choices that shape the story.”

Right now, there is no word of the game’s GDC demo being released on the Xbox Store, but this could change closer to release. Speaking of release, there is no word of a release date beyond “2027,” and there is no word of a price point either. Lastly, there is no word on when Xbox fans should expect to see more of the game, but this last part will presumably come sometime this year. In the meantime, fans of the cozy genre have lots of cozy releases to look forward to in 2026.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.