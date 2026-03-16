Remake of One of the Best Sega Games Only $1.99 for Limited Time

A remake of one of the best Sega games is currently only $1.99, courtesy of a 92% discount. The game in question, a 2020 release, is available on a variety of platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox; however, this deal is limited to PC. And that is because the deal comes specifically from Fanatical, which has a limited number of Steam codes available for the game for $1.99, its lowest price ever.

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As long as supplies last, all PC users can specifically grab a Steam code of the 2020 remake of one of 1995’s best games, Panzer Dragoon. For those unfamiliar with this three-decade-old classic, it is a rail shooter made by Sega exclusively for the Sega Saturn, and it is often cited as one of the best Sega Saturn games and one of the great Sega games of all time. Unfortunately, the series is not as relevant as it used to be, and the 2020 remake wasn’t as good as it could have been, but for those who have never experienced this rail shooter classic, there is now no excuse. Normally, it costs $24.99.

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One of the Best Sega Series

For those unfamiliar with Panzer Dragoon, it debuted in 1995 to critical acclaim and strong sales, hence why it got a sequel a year later in the form of 1996’s Panzer Dragoon II Zwei, which wasn’t quite as good as the first game, but still earned an impressive 88 on GameRankings. For context, the first game had a 91. Then came the third game in 1998, Panzer Dragoon Saga, which evolved the series from a rail shooter to an RPG. Like the first two games, it was a Sega Saturn game, and is arguably the best game in the series, as evidenced by its 92% on GameRankings.

Then the series concluded in 2002 with Xbox exclusive, Panzer Dragoon Orta, which was just as great as its predecessors, as evidenced by its 90 on Metacritic. While the series kept up the critical acclaim, sales slowed down, and with Sega no longer making hardware, its game development strategy changed. Since then, the series has been dormant in terms of new releases.

In 2020, Sega licensed out the IP to MegaPixel Studio and Forever Entertainment, who released a remake of the first game in 2020. Unfortunately, this remake did not score as well as the game it sought to replicate; however, it did well enough for a remake of the second game to be greenlit. This second remake is currently in active development, which makes this deal all the more timely.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.