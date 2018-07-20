Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Debuts Detailed New Collectible Statues

Treyarch unveiled their – dare we say – kick ass “Mystery Box Edition” of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 during this year’s SDCC, and now we’re learning even new ways for our inner collectors to squeal with joy. The latest line in collectibles revolves our beloved four characters that were first introduced back in Black Ops II’s Origins map.

These high-end statues can be found on the official Call of Duty website, with Edward Richtofen being the first eligible for pre-order. To learn more about this piece, here’s what Treyarch had to say about the character and the quality of the statue itself:

“Edward Richtofen- A brilliant and complicated man of science, hell-bent on thwarting the plans of otherworldly entities, securing a better tomorrow, and preserving the lives of himself and his companions… but mainly himself.”

Figure Details:

Activision is proud to present their first-ever High-end Call of Duty® collector Statues created for our fans in partnership with Treyarch Studios

1:6 scale

Approximately 14″ tall

Each piece is hand painted

Authentic and highly detailed likeness to the in-game characters

Each of the characters come on a detailed base inspired from the game

The remaining three are Takeo, Nikolai, and Dempsey! Right now, only Richtofen is available for pre-order, with the others unlocking soon! To place your own order in, simply go here. The statues also run $249.99 and will be shipping out in Q4 of this year, most likely around the time of release.

As far as the Mystery box goes:

CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 4 GAME – Black Ops is back! Featuring gritty, grounded Multiplayer combat, the biggest Zombies offering ever with three full undead adventures at launch, and Blackout, where the universe of Black Ops comes to life in a massive battle royale experience.

COLLECTIBLE ZOMBIES MYSTERY BOX – Inspired by the in-game Zombies Mystery Box, this collectible box features an eerie skeleton exterior along with frightening sounds and lighting.

ZOMBIES HEROES FiGPiNS – Get the exclusive set of our new Zombies Heroes FiGPiNs featuring Scarlett Rhodes, Bruno Delacroix, Diego Necalli, and Stanton Shaw from Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

10th ANNIVERSARY ZOMBIES PUZZLE – This 1,000-piece puzzle features unique art celebrating 10 years of Treyarch Zombies history.

DARK HORSE ZOMBIES COMIC ISSUE #1 – This first issue of the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Zombies Dark Horse Comic comes with an exclusive cover only for the Mystery Box Edition. The comic series will unveil details about our Zombies Heroes’ backstories.

ZOMBIES LITHOGRAPHS – These three collectible lithographs commemorate Voyage of Despair, IX, and Blood of the Dead, three Zombies Experiences in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

POPSOCKET™ – With its intimidating skull logo, this limited-edition Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 PopSocket is the perfect way to show off your Black Ops

COLLECTIBLE STEELBOOK- Limited edition SteelBook game case featuring unique art.

LIMITED EDITION SPECIALIST ICON PATCHES – Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 reintroduces the fan-favorite Multiplayer Specialists, each with their own unique weapon, equipment, and icons. This set of collectible patches is inspired by each of the 10 Specialists’ in-game icons.

BLACK OPS PASS*- The Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Black Ops Pass includes Classified, a bonus Zombies experience, available at Launch, 4 additional all-new Zombies experiences, 12 Multiplayer maps, and 4 exclusive Blackout characters.

ADDITIONAL BONUS CONTENT

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 releases for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on October 12th.