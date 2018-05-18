Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and Finding the Right Specialist For the Job

Like Call of Duty: Black Ops III before it, the newest chapter of Treyarch’s series is all about the specialists with multiplayer. And finding the right one for you is all about how you approach the game.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 currently has eight different specialists to choose from, though the playing field is certainly open to new ones making the cut. But the ones that are there now have something to offer for everyone. Whether you’re into an up-close, visceral style of play or prefer taking out someone from afar, the variety offered by them is really something.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Let’s go over each one and see who they’re best suited for.

First up is Battery. She’s a well-armed soldier that can clean house with her explosive capabilities. Her Cluster Grenade not only delivers a powerful blast, but can also stick to objects — even enemy soldiers. And once she’s powered up enough, she can really do damage with War Machine, arming herself with a grenade launcher that can drop several big bangs in her wake. She’s ideal for gung-ho style soldiers or those into run-and-gun play.

Next up is Crash. He’s more of a support class to other players, though he can pack a punch in his own right. With him, you can drop Assault Packs which give soldiers extra ammunition when needed. He can also use the Tak-5 when he’s good to go, healing up his allies when they might be down a health pack. It’s perfect if you’ve got several team members that are almost down for the count.

Ajax is totally about defense. He can set up a Ballistic Shield when he’s juiced up enough, which creates a nice mobile cover point while also arming him with a pistol. But if you prefer to throw a few enemies off guard, try the 9-Bang. It’s a special grenade that can detonate multiple times and builds stuns and flashes to throw off foes.

The Recon soldier is exactly as he sounds. Instead of packing more of an offensive punch, he can help teammates locate enemies on the map. His Sensor Dart enables a ping that reveals enemy locations in a small proximity. But once he’s powered enough, he can utilize the Vision Pulse. This enables enemies in a certain area to be seen for a lot longer. If you’re looking to keep tabs on locations and don’t always have access to a UAV, he’s your guy.

That brings us to Torque. He’s perfect for defensive types, as he’s able to lay down traps and barricades to keep the enemy from getting to a point too quickly. For instance, his Razor Wire can be laid down in doorways and around other areas, forcing an enemy to slow their movement and creating a key opportunity to mow them down. Once he’s at top level, you can use the Barricade, which provides temporary cover across a certain area. It’s way more effective than Razor Wire — and lets you hide from incoming fire as you prepare to return your own.

Seraph makes her return as well, and is an ideal balance between offense and defense. Her Tac-Deploy makes it easier for her fellow teammates to return right to the battle, as it sets up a beacon where they can regenerate, instead of pre-planned spawn points. But when she packs a punch with Annihilator, it’s really something special. She fires off several rounds that can penetrate even the most heavily armored of enemies.

But the last two are certainly my favorites. First up is Firebreak — and this guy is all about incendiary measures. First up, he can use a reactor core to affect other enemies within a nearby radius. He turns it on and can fry them temporarily until someone finishes them off — or, if they’re close enough, perhaps get the job done himself. But he can’t activate it too long, as he may just cook himself. And his Purifier is the ultimate flame thrower, flambe-ing pretty much everything he comes across for several seconds. Offensive types will really love him.

Finally, there’s Ruin. He’s a devastatingly powerful character that’s also quick on movement, thanks to the help of a Batman-like Grapple Gun. With this, he can zip across surfaces very quickly or reach higher points on a map to gain an advantage. But his big move is the Grav Slam. He gets some height, activates it and comes down with a pulse slam that can affect any enemies within a small radius. He’s more of the physical type, but perfect for those that want to get around and do some damage.

No matter who you choose, Black Ops 4 has a solid range of specialists thus far. And who knows. The field may just open up to throw more into the fray and make multiplayer even more interesting.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 releases on October 12 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.